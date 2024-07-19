Germany’s Alexander Zverev shakes off pain during Hamburg win over Jesper de Jong

Hamburg: While he continues to manage pain in his left knee resulting from a nasty fall at Wimbledon, Germany’s Alexander Zverev enjoyed a comfortable first-round win at the Hamburg Open, defeating Jesper de Jong in straight sets here late Wednesday. The World No. 4, who overextended his knee during a slip and fell in a third-round win over Cameron Norrie at the grass-court major, dropped just seven points on his first serve and did not face a break point in a 6-2, 6-2 win over Jesper de Jong. “I was still unsure this morning if I was going to play or not and during the warm-up, I was in quite a lot of pain,” said Zverev, who has a bone oedema and tear in the capsule of his knee. “But somehow when I step on this court it disappears a little bit when the adrenaline gets going,” he was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour in a report on Wednesday. Agencies

