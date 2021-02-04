Arthur, Thirimanne test Covid positive

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur and batsman Lahiru Thirimanne have tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the Sri Lanka cricket board to mull over postponing their tour of West Indies currently slated to begin from February 20.



The Sri Lanka cricketers had commenced practice on January 28 with the 36-member group of players divided into three groups to train at different time periods as a precautionary health measure.

Immediately upon testing positive for the coronavirus, both Arthur and Thirimanne were directed to follow the Sri Lankan government's health protocol on Covid-19.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had conducted RT-PCR tests on February 2 on the 36-member squad, along with the coaching staff, net bowlers, and others.

Following the two positive tests, the SLC is exploring the possibility of rescheduling the tour of the West Indies and postpone it for a later date.

In the meantime, SLC said it will continue with normal operations, adhering to stipulated health protocols in all its centers.

West Indies are currently touring Bangladesh and their first Test got underway in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka has just finished their Test series against England at home which they lost 2-0. Sri Lanka is seventh in the points table and is followed by West Indies in eighth and Bangladesh in ninth. (IANS)

