Arunachal Pradesh gears up for the 2nd Edition of Tawang International Marathon

TAWANG: As the Tawang International Marathon, gears up for its second edition on October 24, coinciding with United Nations Day, a team of promising 16 Journalists, from Tezpur embark on a journey to Tawang, to witness a grand spectacle of synergy, between Indian army and local Government. The event, backed by the Indian Army and Arunachal Pradesh Government, promises a vibrant celebration of sports and culture. The second Tawang International Marathon - ‘Queen of High-Altitude Runs’ will be organised jointly by the Indian Army and Arunachal Pradesh Government, on October 24, at Tawang, showcasing civil-military bonhomie.

On sidelines of the event, the famous North Kameng Museum, is also being inaugurated by Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. There is also a cultural and Army equipment display, selfie points, inauguration of Tawang Archery Node. The run would culminate with colorful closing ceremony involving local cultural performances, addresses by dignitaries and lastly the felicitation of winners.

