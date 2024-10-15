Arunachal journalists' unions condemn alleged assault on Pasighat scribe, urge legal action

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and Arunachal Press Club (APC), strongly condemn the alleged harassment and attempt to assault Toram Melong, a reporter for Hills News, Pasighat.

The apex media bodies received a formal complaint from the reporter, stating that the incident occurred when he, along with his wife was purchasing a birthday gift at Medical Chariali when three boys verbally abused, and used uncouth language, after knowing that he worked for ‘Hills News’ as a reporter in the district.

Two of the boys attacked him, and among those, one was intoxicated. They snatched the phone of the reporter, and also tried to attack his wife in public space. An FIR has been lodged by the journalist in the Pasighat Police station, East Siang district on Monday. APUWJ and APC in a joint statement expressed deep concern over the incident and emphasized that such occurrences are unacceptable for a democratic society. It also appealed to the police department to ensure the safety of the journalists in the district and ensure proper legal action against the miscreants.

“Journalists play a crucial role in bringing important issues to light, and their safety must be a top priority. Any attempt to intimidate or harm them is an attack on the freedom of the press and democracy itself,” the media bodies said in the statement.

