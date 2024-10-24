Arunachalee athlete Pani Manju wins two medals at Asian Muaythai Open

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachalee athlete Pani Manju Joram scripted history as she was the first from the State to bring laurels to the country by winning two medals, including a silver, at the recently held Asian Muaythai Open Cup, at Taipei in Taiwan.

While Manju secured silver in the Wai-Kru ceremony, bagged the bronze in the 57-kg (elite) category.

State Chief Minister Pema Khandu has hailed the talented athlete for her remarkable achievement.

In a social media post, Khandu said, “Pani Manju Joram ~ Pride of India ~ shines at Asian Cup Muaythai Championship held in Taipei, Taiwan! She has got a Silver medal in Wai-Kru and a Bronze medal in the 57-kg (Elite) category.”

The chief minister went on to add saying: “Joram has scripted a history as she is the first athlete from our state to win medals at the Asian Cup Muaythai Championship.”

Moreover, to encourage the outstanding athlete in her future endeavours, Khandu said: “God bless you. Keep doing well!”

