Arunachal's Rupa Bayor to represent India at 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship

ITANAGAR: Rupa Bayor of Arunachal Pradesh has been selected to represent India at the 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship, to be held in Vietnam from May 14.

Bayor is currently ranked 13th in the global ranking and 4th in Asia in poomsae. The Asian championship is a G4 ranking event sanctioned by World Taekwondo, which is the international federation for Taekwondo at the Olympic Games.

Bayor is currently undergoing high performance training at the Indo-Korean Taekwondo Academy, Mumbai (Maharashtra), under the guidance of international coach Abhishek Dubey.

