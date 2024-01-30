Aryan, Phaagun and Tutu win double crown in India Club Open Tennis Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Aryan Bharali, Phaagun Jyoti and Tutu Thapa claimed the double crown in the 26th India Club Open Tennis Championship that concluded in the city on Sunday. In the closing ceremony the prizes were distributed by Bimal Bharal and Diganta Thakur, president and general secretary of India Club, along with Ankush Dutta, General Secretary of AATA.

Results of final matches: Boys’ U/10 years Singles: Aryan Bharali bt.Tansih Debnath(4-0, 4-0). Boys U/12 years: Aryan Bharalibt.Jayaditya Singh (7-5, 6-7, 7-5).Boys U/14 years Singles: Chandogya T Pathak bt.Naman Borah (6-4, 6-1). Boys U/18 years Singles: RiyanKashyapbt.Naman Borah (6-2,6-0) Mens Singles: Iftikha Sheikh bt. Tutu Thapa (6-1,6-0). Mens Doubles: Tutu Thapa&SudhantaSekhar Mohanty bt.Iftikhar Sheikh &Arunansu Borthakur (7-6, 3-6,10-0). Girls’ U/10 years Singles: Phaagun Jyoti bt.Dhansika Mahanta (4-0,4-0)

Girls U/12 years Final: Phaagun Jyoti bt.Dhiyanaa Morang (7-6,4-6, 6-2).

Girls U/14 years Singles: Arnavi Debnath bt.Aarisha Mahin Choudhury (6-2, 6-0).

Girls U/18 years Singles: Tania Kumari bt.ArnaviDebnath (6-4 ,6-0). Ladies Singles: Justina Borgohainbt. Tania Kumari (3-6, 6-3, 6-4). Mixed Doubles above 30 Years: Sudhanta Mohanty & Paramita Kamkhya bt. Rupam Gogoi & Rizwana Begum (8-2). Mens Doubles above 35 Years: Tutu Thapa& Shiv Kr Prajapatibt. Karan Chauhan &Momin Ali (4-1, 4-1). Mens Doubles above 45 Years: Rajiv Dutta & Rajeeb Kr Bora bt.Dipesh Debnath & Shahnawaz Zaffer (4-1, 4-2). Mens Doubles above 55 Years: Nabarun Saikia & Amlandeep Das bt.Randip Barua & Pankaj Sarma (8-7 (10-0). Mens Doubles above 60 Years: Ismile Ali & Raktim Phukan bt. Amlandeep Das bt.Dipak Das (8-3).

Also Read: Seeded players advance in 26th India Club Open Tennis Championship

Also Watch: