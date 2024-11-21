Aryna Sabalenka aims to emulate Serena Williams-like dominance in the power game

NEW DELHI: A sparkling 2024 in which Aryna Sabalenka swept the hardcourt Grand Slams and clinched the year-end world number one ranking has left the powerful Belarusian dreaming of dominating the women’s game as Serena Williams did for so long.

Once best known for a propensity to lose her cool on court, Sabalenka has transformed her game to become a ruthlessly effective player capable of blowing opponents away in a style reminiscent of Serena in her prime.

After her major breakthrough at last year’s Australian Open, the 26-year-old retained the Melbourne title in January before adding the U.S. Open crown to her trophy cabinet in September, leapfrogging Iga Swiatek in the rankings last month.

Sabalenka’s New York run meant she had reached at least the semifinals at nine of her last 12 Grand Slams -- form reminiscent of Serena’s 10 last-four appearances between 2014 and 2017 when the American landed six of her 23 major titles.

“I always wanted to dominate the tour like Serena did like Iga was able to do for so long,” Sabalenka told Arab News ahead of the season-ending WTA Finals, where she sealed the year-end top spot despite a semifinal loss to Coco Gauff.

“It’s really inspiring ... but I’m trying to focus on myself, on improving myself, to make sure that I have all of the tools to dominate the tour as they did.”

With a powerful serve and thunderous groundstrokes, Sabalenka always looked destined for a spot in the top 10 and she finished the 2021 season second in the world. IANS

