Aryna Sabalenka stretches unbeaten streak in Wuhan Open

Wuhan: Aryna Sabalenka extended her unbeaten run at the Wuhan Open to 20 matches with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Elena Rybakina on Friday, keeping alive her quest for a fourth straight title and setting up a semi-final clash with Jessica Pegula.

In the 13th chapter of a rivalry that has played out on the biggest stages, including the 2023 Australian Open final, it was Sabalenka who struck first against Rybakina by breaking in the eighth game with a scorching forehand winner.

Sabalenka, who won the Wuhan title in 2018-19 and again last year after the tournament returned following the COVID pandemic, clinched the opening set with a hold and broke Rybakina's serve in the first game of the second set to tighten her grip on the match.

The world number closed out the victory despite a few service wobbles late on, improving her win-loss record against Rybakina to 8-5 and earning a measure of revenge for a defeat by the player from Kazakhstan in their last encounter this year in Cincinnati.

"She's a great player, very nice girl and always tough to play against," Sabalenka said.

"We have a really huge history against each other, always great battles, and I'm always excited to play her. She always pushes me to the limit. I'm super happy with my performance today, with the win and the support in the stadium.

"I feel a really great connection with Chinese fans I guess. I feel at home every time I'm playing in this stadium. Honestly, it (the winning run) is crazy."

Up next for the big-hitting Belarusian is American Pegula, who came from behind to beat Czech Katerina Siniakova 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 for her 50th match win of the season and boost her chances of qualifying for next month's season-ending WTA Finals.

Sabalenka has won eight of her 10 meetings with Pegula, including in the US Open final last year.

German Laura Siegemund meets American third-seed Coco Gauff in another quarter-final later on Friday, before second seed Iga Swiatek of Poland meets Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in a rematch of their 2024 French Open final. Agencies

