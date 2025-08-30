Sports

US Open: Elena Rybakina storms into fourth Round

2022 Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina cruised past 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu in straight sets to reach the US Open fourth round.
New York: The 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan stormed into the fourth round of women’s singles with a commanding straight-sets win over the 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu of Great Britain in the US Open here on Friday.

In a third-round clash between two Grand Slam champions played in the Louis Armstrong Stadium, No. 9 seed Rybakina dropped just three games across two sets to win 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour.

Earlier Coco Gauff overcame a dangerous opponent Donna Vekic to reach the third round of the 2025 US Open. Shr survived a physically draining first set against the former world No. 17 before going on to win 7-6(5), 6-2.  Gauff has progressed to the third round at the US Open for the fourth consecutive year and has now won 79% of her main-draw matches in New York, thanks to an impressive 19-5 win-loss record.

The 2023 champion will aim to repeat her fourth-round run last year when she next faces 28th seed Magdalena Frech.

Meanwhile, Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka continued to sparkle in a 6-3, 6-1 win against American Hailey Baptiste to move third round.

For Osaka, next up is a clash with No. 15 seed Daria Kasatkina, who defeated Kamilla Rakhimova in a dramatic back-and-forth contest, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Later, Amanda Anisimova advanced to the third round with a 7-6(2) 6-2 win over Maya Joint. The American equals her best result at her home Slam, where she will next play Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian.

Earlier, world No. 2 Iga Swiatek after being dominant in the opening exchanges fend off a gallant fightback from world No. 66 Suzan Lamens to register 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win to reach the third round. Swiatek dominated the opening set agains. Lamens, winning 6-1 at, but Lamens fought back to win the second set, before Swiatek ultimately prevailed in the third set 6-4. (IANS)

