US Open: Elena Rybakina storms into fourth Round

New York: The 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan stormed into the fourth round of women’s singles with a commanding straight-sets win over the 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu of Great Britain in the US Open here on Friday.

In a third-round clash between two Grand Slam champions played in the Louis Armstrong Stadium, No. 9 seed Rybakina dropped just three games across two sets to win 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour.

Earlier Coco Gauff overcame a dangerous opponent Donna Vekic to reach the third round of the 2025 US Open. Shr survived a physically draining first set against the former world No. 17 before going on to win 7-6(5), 6-2. Gauff has progressed to the third round at the US Open for the fourth consecutive year and has now won 79% of her main-draw matches in New York, thanks to an impressive 19-5 win-loss record.

The 2023 champion will aim to repeat her fourth-round run last year when she next faces 28th seed Magdalena Frech.

Meanwhile, Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka continued to sparkle in a 6-3, 6-1 win against American Hailey Baptiste to move third round.

For Osaka, next up is a clash with No. 15 seed Daria Kasatkina, who defeated Kamilla Rakhimova in a dramatic back-and-forth contest, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Later, Amanda Anisimova advanced to the third round with a 7-6(2) 6-2 win over Maya Joint. The American equals her best result at her home Slam, where she will next play Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian.

Earlier, world No. 2 Iga Swiatek after being dominant in the opening exchanges fend off a gallant fightback from world No. 66 Suzan Lamens to register 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win to reach the third round. Swiatek dominated the opening set agains. Lamens, winning 6-1 at, but Lamens fought back to win the second set, before Swiatek ultimately prevailed in the third set 6-4. (IANS)

Also Read: US Open: Carlos Alcaraz overcomes injury scare to march into R4

Also Watch: