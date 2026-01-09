Aryna Sabalenka to skip tournaments in 2026 to prioritise her health

Brisbane: Aryna Sabalenka expects to skip events again this year rather than put her health at risk over the course of an “insane” season, even though she knows she is likely to be sanctioned by the WTA Tour for doing so, the world number one said.

Top players are obliged to compete in all four Grand Slams, 10 WTA 1000 tournaments and six WTA 500 events under WTA rules, with the punishment for missing them ranging from rankings points deductions to fines.

In 2025, Sabalenka competed in just three WTA 500 events - Brisbane, Stuttgart and Berlin - making her one of a number of high-ranked players, including world number two Iga Swiatek, to be docked ranking points.

Asked if she would change her plans for 2026, the four-time Grand Slam champion told reporters: “The season is definitely insane, and that’s not good for all of us, as you see so many players getting injured.

“The rules are quite tricky with mandatory events, but I’m still skipping a couple events in order to protect my body, because I struggled a lot last season,” the Belarusian said after beating Sorana Cirstea at the Brisbane International. Agencies

