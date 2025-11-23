Ashes Test: Have half a chance of playing the next game, says Pat Cummins

Perth: Injured Australia captain Pat Cummins has said that he could return for the second Ashes Test at The Gabba starting on December 4. Cummins missed the ongoing opening match in Perth due to a lower back injury and had been in doubt for the second fixture in Brisbane.

“It’s feeling good. I had a couple of good sessions in Perth this week, so having a big day where I’d bowl around 10 overs then a couple of quieter day and then going again. It’s on track and pulling up pretty well. (I’m) half a chance for the next game.”

“I’ll have a couple more bowls and then there could be about two weeks before the next one the way this one is going. I’m pretty hopeful and it’s probably better than it was a few weeks ago,” said Cummins to broadcasters Kayo Sports during day two’s play.

Cummins’ return would provide a significant lift for Australia, with Josh Hazlewood already sidelined from the first two Tests due to a hamstring injury that threatens to rule him out of the entire five-match series.

He also said a final decision on his fitness will be made closer to the second Test, but expressed optimism about taking the field and leading Australia at The Gabba. It’ll be a collaboration between myself and the physios, the selectors and the doctors.”

“There’s a few things at play, and obviously I’m not coming off a lot of cricket so you want to get a bit of a feel, have a look at the wicket and work out how you think the game may pan out and make a decision. If I don’t want to play, no one is going to put me in that position,” added Cummins.

If Cummins is cleared to play at The Gabba, debutant fast bowler Brendan Doggett is expected to make way, despite an impressive first outing in the longer format, where he claimed five wickets. IANS

