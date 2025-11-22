T20 World Cup 2026: India to face Pakistan in group-stage fixture

NEW DELHI: Placed in the same group, India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in Colombo in a T20 World Cup fixture on February 15 next year.

Contrary to speculations that India could avoid playing Pakistan in the same group due to the ongoing tensions between the two countries, multiple sources have confirmed to Sportstar that the arch-rivals have been placed in the same group, along with the USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands.

According to sources, India is set to start its campaign against the USA at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 8, followed by a game against Namibia in Delhi on February 12.

The team will then travel to Colombo for the big game against Pakistan, before featuring in its last group league fixture against the Netherlands in Mumbai on February 18.

It is understood that Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata will host the Super 8 fixtures on February 22, 26, and March 1, respectively.

If India qualifies for the semifinals, it will play at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, while, as reported earlier by Sportstar, Colombo will host the first semifinal on March 4. The final of the mega event will be held in Ahmedabad on March 8. Agencies

