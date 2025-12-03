Ashes: Usman Khawaja ruled out of Brisbane Test

Brisbane: Australia's regular opener Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the upcoming second Test of the Ashes series due to the back injury he sustained nearly two weeks ago in Perth.

The hosts will now explore options to form an opening pair for the pink-ball match, with Khawaja’s Test future now uncertain. Josh Inglis and Beau Webster are both under consideration for a recall to Australia’s XI after Usman Khawaja was officially ruled out, though the selectors chose not to add a replacement to the squad.

"Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the Ashes Test match against England in Brisbane with a back injury. Khawaja will remain with the team to continue his rehabilitation. He has not been replaced in the squad," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Khawaja, who turns 39 later this month, spent around half an hour in the Gabba nets on Tuesday but looked uncomfortable throughout. His back issue has not improved enough for him to take part in the Test starting Thursday.

His absence ensures Australia will once again turn to a fresh opening combination in this Ashes series, with Khawaja's spasms in the first Test already having forced Marnus Labuschagne and later Travis Head into temporary roles at the top of the order.

Head put on a show at the top of the order and notched up a magnificent century that helped his side clinch an eight-wicket win on just the second day of the opening game. With the Aussies already on top in the series with a 1-0 lead, and both teams missing out on some key players, the upcoming game at Gabba looks evenly poised.

While England quick Mark Wood has been ruled out due to a knee injury, Australia continue to miss the services of their regular skipper Pat Cummins, pace ace Josh Hazlewood and now Khawaja. (IANS)

Also Read: Guwahati Premier Football League begins today