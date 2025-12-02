Guwahati Premier Football League begins today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The third edition of the Guwahati Premier Football League, organized by the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA), will get underway at Judges’ Field on Tuesday. Altogether 12 teams will take part in the competition.

Briefing the media, GSA secretary Devajit Saikia informed that the participating teams have been divided into two groups, with the top two from each group progressing to the semifinals. The final has been scheduled for December 21.

He also added that there would be two matches every day. The first match will kick off at 1:30 pm and the second at 4:30 pm under floodlights.

The tournament carries a total prize purse of Rs 25 lakh. The champions will bag Rs 15 lakh, while the runners-up will earn Rs 7 lakh. The two losing semi-finalists will receive Rs 1.5 lakh each.

The press meet was also attended by GSA president Paresh Chandra Das and football secretary L Pranab Singh. The winners and runners-up trophies for this edition were also unveiled in the same function.

Participating Teams:

Group A: Pride East Mavericks, Oil India FC, DBI SC, ASEB Sports Club, Sunrise AC, SAI Guwahati.

Group B: Numaligarh Refinery Limited, NorthEast United FC, Assam Police, North East Frontier Railway SA, United Chirang Duar FC, FC Green Valley.

Also Read: Real Madrid, Girona play out 1-1 draw as Barca move to top