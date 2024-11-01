Ashlyn Krueger replaces Jessica Pegula in team USA for Billie Jean King Cup finals in Spain

New York: World number six Jessica Pegula has withdrawn from the American squad for the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Spain next month and will be replaced by 20-year-old and world-ranked 65 Ashlyn Krueger, the USTA said.

Krueger will join Danielle Collins, Caroline Dolehide, Peyton Stearns and Taylor Townsend on Davenport’s team that will compete at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena from November 13-20, and for the first time, be held concurrently with the Davis Cup Finals at the same venue.

The US has also qualified for the Davis Cup Finals, which will be held from November 19-24. This year’s event will be a historic occasion, held concurrently with the Davis Cup Finals at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena.

Pegula was a key player in the U.S. team’s qualifying round against Belgium, clinching two wins in April to help the U.S. secure a spot in the Finals. IANS

