China Open: Aryna Sabalenka wins opener to launch Beijing title bid

Beijing: Aryna Sabalenka began her China Open title charge with a 6-4, 6-1 win over tricky Thai qualifier Mananchaya Sawangkaew on Saturday.

The top seed and world number two will face Ashlyn Krueger of the United States in the third round in Beijing.

Olympic champion and hometown hero Zheng Qinwen thrilled a packed house to join Sabalenka in the third round in Beijing.

Zheng, playing at home for the first time since winning Paris gold, swatted aside 71st-ranked Russian Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1, 6-1 in 75 minutes.

Sabalenka and Zheng are on course to meet in the semi-finals in a repeat of the Australian Open final, where the Belarusian crushed her opponent 6-3, 6-2.

But with the crowd screaming her on, the 21-year-old Zheng should be a different proposition in the Chinese capital.

Also into the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament is third seed Jasmine Paolini but the Italian did it the hard way, fighting back to beat Denmark’s Clara Tauson 1-6, 7-5, 6-4. Agencies

