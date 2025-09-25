Ashwin set to join Sydney Thunder in BBL

New Delhi: Indian off-spin veteran Ravichandran Ashwin is reportedly set to join Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League, becoming the first highest-profile Indian player to feature in the Australian T20 tournament. On Tuesday, the 39-year-old, who recently retired from international cricket and the IPL, listed himself in the ILT20 auction with a base price of USD 120,000, the highest for any player. He will join the Thunder after the ILT20 concludes in early January, playing alongside David Warner and Sam Konstas, according to Fox Sports. Earlier this month, Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg contacted Ashwin, who retired from Tests last year, to gauge his interest in a potential stint at the Big Bash League. IANS

