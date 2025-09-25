India A bowled out for 194; Australia A take big lead

Lucknow: India's Test stars flopped with the bat as the hosts folded for a lowly 194 in 52.5 overs in their first innings, on Day 2 of the unofficial second Test against Australia A, in Lucknow, on Wednesday.

India A conceded a huge lead of 226 runs after Australia A had piled up a first innings total of 420.

Sai Sudharsan was the only one to offer some resistance as he stroked a brilliant 75, while N Jagadeesan (38) and Ayush Badoni (21) were the only India A two players to get above the 20-run mark.

Henry Thornton dismantled the Indian batting line-up with excellent figures of 4/36 in 10 overs, while off-spinner Todd Murphy bagged 2/48.

In a big blow for India A with the ball, pacer Prasidh Krishna had to retire hurt on 16 with concussion after getting struck on the helmet by a bouncer from Henry. He didn't take the new ball in Australia A's second innings as the visitors opted not to enforce the follow-on.

Opener K L Rahul was the first wicket to fall, caught behind off Will Sutherland for 11 in the eighth over just before lunch.

N Jagadeesan, who stroked a fluent 38, pulled the short ball straight to the fielder at midwicket off the bowling of pacer Henry Thornton.

Devdutt Padikkal, Captain Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy -- all perished for one -- as India A lost four wickets for 16 runs.

Medium pacer Thornton triggered the collapse as he picked up three wickets.

Todd Murphy, who hit a quickfire fifty, picked up 1/35 as he bowled Reddy through the gate. Jurel was leg before wicket by Thorton, who also got Padikkal caught off the leading edge at mid-off.

Ayush Badoni gave his wicket away as he gave spinner Cooper Connolly the charge but missed and was stumped for 21 before Manav Suthar was bowled for a duck at the stroke of tea.

Earlier, No 10 Todd Murphy smashed an entertaining half-century to guide Australia A to a huge 420 in their first innings.

Resuming on 350/9, Murphy and Henry Thornton frustrated the Indians as they put on 91 runs from 96 balls for the last wicket.

Murphy counter-attacked, as he slammed 76 from 89 balls, hitting 12 fours and a six, while lastman Thornton was unbeaten on 32 from 46 balls.

Pacer Gurnoor Brar ended Australia A's innings when he got Murphy caught behind in the morning session.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was the most successful bowler for the Indians, as he claimed 5/107 in 32 overs, while Brar claimed 3/75 in 13.2 overs. India's Test pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked up a wicket each.

Brief Scores: India A 1st inns: 38/1 in 10 overs (N Jagadeesan 24 not out, Will Sutherland 1/10).

Australia A 1st inns: 420 all out in 97.2 overs (Jack Edwards 88, Todd Murphy 76, Nathan McSweeney 74, Sam Konstas 49; Manav Suthar 5/107, Gurnoor Brar 3/75). Agencies

