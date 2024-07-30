Ashwini-Tanisha crash out of contention; Lakshya Sen wins ‘first match’ of his Olympic debut

Paris: India’s Lakshya Sen defeated Belgium’s Julien Carraggi 21-19, 21-14 in the men’s singles Group L encounter at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Earlier, Lakshya who made debut in Olympic in this edition, earlier defeated Kevin Cordon of Guatemala in straight games 21-8, 22-20 which got deleted as Cordon withdrew from the tournament due to an elbow injury. The deletion meant that Lakshya's win over Kevin Cordon wouldn't count towards the standings and also meant that Lakshya would be the only player in the group to play an extra match.

Lakshya will next face world no. 3 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia on Wednesday in his final group stage match which will decide the pre-quarterfinals spot.

.Meanwhile, Indian pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto lost to the Japanese pair of Chiharu Shida and Nami Matsuyama in straight games 11-21, 12-21 in a Group C match, here on Monday.

Playing against fourth-seeded Japanese pair the Ashwini-Tanisha were knocked out in straight games. Earlier on Sunday the Indian pair began their Paris Olympics campaign with a loss in straight games 18-21, 10-21 to South Koreans Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong.

After losing both their Group matches the India pair are placed third in Group C and only the top two pairs will progress to the next round. In the dead rubber, Tanisha and Ashwini will face Setyana Mapasa and Angela Wu of Australia on Tuesday.

Satwik-Chirag in men's doubles quarters : Former World No.1 pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made history on Monday as they became the first Indian men's doubles combine to reach the quarterfinals at the Olympics.

After their Group C match against the German pair of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel was called off in the morning following their opponent withdrew due to injury, Satwik and Chirag got the good news later in the evening when the French pair of Lucas Corvee-Ronan Labar's defeat against Muhammad Rian Ardianto-Fajar Alfian of Indonesia.The Indian combine ranked third in the world, had beaten Lucas Corvee-Ronan Labar in their first match in Paris. With the group reduced to three teams following the withdrawal of the German pair, Satwik and Chirag and the Indonesian combine have won one match and both have made it to the last-eight stage. (IANS)

