Paris Olympics 2024: Ace Shuttler Lakshya Sen Defeats Julien Carraggi In Convincing Straight Sets Victory

PARIS: Indian badminton ace Lakshya Sen looks to be in sublime touch at the moment as the shuttler got the better of Belgium's Julien Carraggi in two straight sets to register another win in the group stages of the Men’s Badminton event at the Paris Olympics on Monday.
It was not an easy outing for Sen as his opponent gave him a good run for his money, producing some individual moments of brilliance.
However, Carraggi's effort fell short as the Indian badminton sensation comfortably defeated the unranked Belgian in a convincing straight sets victory of 21-19, 21-14.
Sen started off well in the initial phase of the match but Carraggi managed to comeback into the match. The Belgian turned up the pressure as he went toe to toe with the Indian shuttler to keep the match evenly poised.
The momentum shifted in favour of Carraggi as Sen lost his initial lead. The star Indian shuttler managed to pull off a hard-fought comeback in the latter stages of the first set as he clawed his way to tie up the game at 18-18, before finally edging past his opponent to grind out a 21-19 win.
In the second-set, it looked like the Belgian's playing level dipped as Carraggi appeared to have lost his focus and composure quickly.
Sensing vulnerability, Sen pounced on the opportunity to race to a decisive lead of 11-4 at the halfway break.
After the resumption of play, the Belgian managed to get back his rhythm once again after the break as Carraggi went all guns blazing and put up a decent comeback of his own to reduce the deficit to 4 points, to stand at 14-10 with Sen leading still.
However, there was no looking back for Sen from thereon as he would go on a scoring rampage next and smash four points straight to take a commanding 18-10 lead before eventually finishing off the Belgian to win the second game 21-14, and seal his victory.
