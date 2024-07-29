Paris Olympics 2024: Ace Shuttler Lakshya Sen Defeats Julien Carraggi In Convincing Straight Sets Victory

PARIS: Indian badminton ace Lakshya Sen looks to be in sublime touch at the moment as the shuttler got the better of Belgium's Julien Carraggi in two straight sets to register another win in the group stages of the Men’s Badminton event at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

It was not an easy outing for Sen as his opponent gave him a good run for his money, producing some individual moments of brilliance.

However, Carraggi's effort fell short as the Indian badminton sensation comfortably defeated the unranked Belgian in a convincing straight sets victory of 21-19, 21-14.