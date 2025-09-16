Asia Cup 2025: India seal Super 4s berth as UAE stay alive

Abu Dhabi: India became the first team to confirm their place in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025 from group A after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) secured their maiden win of the tournament, defeating Oman by 42 runs in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The result not only kept UAE in contention for the next round but also officially eliminated Oman, who slumped to their second successive defeat.

Suryakumar Yadav’s men, who began their campaign with a clinical win over UAE before thrashing Pakistan by seven wickets on Sunday, were virtually assured of progression. But UAE’s triumph ensured India advanced with two wins from two matches in Group A. The remaining slot will now be decided in a virtual knockout between Pakistan and UAE on Wednesday.

UAE’s win kept their Super 4 hopes alive. Captain Muhammad Waseem anchored the innings with a composed 69 off 54 balls, holding firm until the final over, while opener Alishan Sharafu recovered from a slow start to unleash an attacking 51 off 38 balls. Their partnership powered the UAE to a competitive 172 for 5.

Chasing a steep target, Oman never really threatened. Junaid Siddique struck early, dismissing both openers—Aamir Kaleem (2) and skipper Jatinder Singh (20)—with the scoreboard reading just 23 for 2. Ultimately, Oman crumbled to 130 all out in 18.4 overs, handing UAE a comprehensive win. Agencies

Also Read: World Wrestling C'ships: Aman disqualified; Deepak, Vikash ousted

Also Watch: