Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Kaif hails Suryakumar Yadav

New Delhi: Former India Cricketer Mohammad Kaif praised India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav for not losing focus despite noise on social media after the team’s winning run at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Suryakumar is leading India at the Asia Cup this year, and the team is unbeaten so far in the tournament. Under his leadership, India beat the UAE by nine wickets in their campaign opener and followed it up with a thumping seven-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan next.

Praising Suryakumar’s leadership skills, Kaif wrote on X, “Suryakumar Yadav emerges as a true leader in this Asia Cup. Scoring winning runs in a high-pressure game, marshalling the bowlers intelligently, not losing focus despite social media noise. SKY is a complete captain.”

Suryakumar was named India’s full-time T20I captain after Rohit Sharma’s exit from the format. The Nagpur-born opening batter announced his T20I retirement after leading India to the T20 World Cup victory in June 2024.( IANS)

