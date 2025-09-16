Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong, qualify for next stage

Dubai: Sri Lanka sealed their place in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025 from group B after defeating Hong Kong by 4 wickets to register their second win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday night.

Chasing 150 runs to win, the Lankans reached the target in 18.5 overs losing 6 wickets. Opener Pathum Nissanka scored 68 runs from 44 balls while Kushal Perera hit 20. Later, Wanindu Hasaranga struck 20 runs from 9 balls to ensure the victory.

Earlier, Nizakat Khan’s unbeaten 52 off 38 balls powered Hong Kong to a competitive 149/4.

On a fresh pitch, Nizakat used his feet well, and capitalised on pace from the Sri Lankan bowlers to hit just the second fifty by a Hong Kong batter in the tournament’s history after Babar Hayat. His 61-run stand with Anshuman Rath, who hit a 46-ball 48, ensured Hong Kong posted a total they can hope to defend against Sri Lanka.

Pushed into batting first, Hong Kong had luck on their side when Zeeshan Ali and Rath hit three boundaries between themselves in the first three overs. Zeeshan was more luckier of the two – surviving an lbw appeal off Nuwan Thushara and later being dropped at backward point off the pacer. But Zeeshan’s brisk cameo ended late in the fifth over as he top-edged to keeper Kusal Mendis off Dushmantha Chameera and fall for 23 off 17 balls. After Hong Kong ended power-play at 41/2, Rath welcomed Wanindu Hasaranga by pulling him for four.

But with Hasaranga and Theekshana stifling the run-flow, Babar Hayat tried breaking the shackles with a loft down the ground, but was stumped off the former. After the halfway mark, Nizakat launched Hasaranga over long-on for six, before he and Rath took a four each off Charith Asalanka.

Brief Scores: Hong Kong 149/4 in 20 overs (Nizakat Khan 52 not out, Anshuman Rath 48; Dushmantha Chameera 2-29, Dasun Shanaka 1-5) lost to Sri Lanka 153/6 in 18.5 overs (Nissanka 68, Hasaranga 20no). Agencies

