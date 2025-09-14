Sri Lanka Thrash Bangladesh by 6 Wickets at Asia Cup

Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka thrashed Bangladesh by 6 wickets in a vital Group B match of the Asia Cup at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday night.

Chasing 140 runs to win, Lanka reached the target in 15.4 overs losing 4 wickets. After losing Kushal Mendis (3) in the second over, Pathum Nissanka, who made 50 runs from 34 balls, put on 95 runs with Kamil Mishara. Kusal Perera and Dasun Shanaka went back in quick succession, but Mishara finished the game with captain Charith Asalanka.

Earlier, Shamim Hossain (42 not out) and Jaker Ali (41 not out) top scored as Bangladesh fought back to post 139/5 in 20 overs.

An unbeaten record 86 runs for the sixth-wicket stand between Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali gave the Tigers a total to bowl at after being reduced to 53 for 5.

It was a gritty effort that carried Bangladesh to 139 for 5, a total that looked improbable after the early collapse. Mahedi Hasan had earlier hit the first boundary of the innings only in the fifth over, underlining how testing conditions were against Sri Lanka’s pace attack.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 139/5 in 20 overs (Shamim Hossain 42 not out, Jaker Ali 41 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/25, Dushmantha Chameera 1/17) lost Sri Lanka 140/4 in 14.4 overs (Pathum Nissanka 50, Kamil Mishara 46no, Mahedi Hasan 2/29). Agencies

