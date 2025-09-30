Asia Cup: BCCI announces Rs 21crore prize for team and staff

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) celebrated India’s emphatic five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai, calling it a powerful statement on and off the field.

In a brief but emphatic social media post, the BCCI wrote: “3 blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff.”

The BCCI’s post highlighted not just the victory but the message the team delivered through their performance. The “3 blows. 0 response” remark referred to the Men in Blue’s dominance over Pakistan in the tournament, having won all three games played between the neighbours.

In recognition of their achievement, the BCCI announced a total prize money of Rs 21 crore for the players and support staff, rewarding their hard work and contribution throughout the tournament. IANS

