Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Row: India Refuses to Accept Trophy from PCB Chief

Guwahati: In an unprecedented turn of events, Team India celebrated their Asia Cup 2025 victory without the trophy on September 28, after refusing to accept it from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairperson and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Confirming the move, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, “We cannot accept a trophy from a person who represents a country waging war against ours.” The presentation ceremony ended abruptly, with Naqvi walking away holding the trophy and medals.

While Pakistan received their runners-up medals, Indian players Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma were given individual awards before the broadcast was cut short. Despite the row, Captain Suryakumar Yadav led jubilant celebrations as fireworks lit up the Dubai sky.

Saikia condemned Naqvi’s “unsportsmanlike conduct” and assured that India will raise the issue at the ICC conference in November. “The trophy and medals belong to India, and they must be returned,” he added.

On the field, India triumphed after Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 anchored the chase, with debutant Rinku Singh striking the winning runs in style.