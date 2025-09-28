Asia Cup Final: India-Pakistan Set for Tense Final Amid Off-Field Drama

Preview Asia Cup Final

DUBAI: Winning isn't everything but for 11 Indian cricketers it would be the only thing on their minds when they take on an unpredictable Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, in Dubai, on Sunday after a high-voltage build-up that has blurred the lines between on-field sport and off-field politics.

Over the years, this contest has never lacked in adrenaline, but seldom has it arrived with such a volatile backdrop, where cricket seems inseparably knotted with off-field tension, provocative gestures, and fines slapped on both camps.

Yet, beyond the noise, the cricket itself has been compelling, headlined by Abhishek Sharma's audacious 200-plus strike rate and Kuldeep Yadav's 13 wickets on return. Sadly, even these feats have often been overshadowed by flash-points and feuds.

It began with India's refusing to shake hands with the Pakistan cricketers in their opening match, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav turning away from his rival captain Salman Agha at the toss and post match.

Pakistan's pacer Haris Rauf responded with taunts, abuses, and even an aircraft-crash gesture, igniting a storm that brought both under ICC scrutiny and 30 per cent fines. The barbs have lingered all the way to the final.

To add fuel to the fire, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Asian Cricket Council chief, has been constantly putting cryptic but provocative posts on X.

On paper though, India are unbeaten juggernauts in the tournament, Sri Lanka alone pushing them to a Super Over in six back-to-back wins overall.

Pakistan, by contrast, stumbled and staggered to the finale. But as their head coach Mike Hesson wryly noted after beating Bangladesh: "The final is the only match that counts."

Even India's own support staff echoed the sentiment. Bowling coach Morne Morkel, dispatched for pre-match duty, admitted that aesthetics don't matter anymore: "Winning it ugly is still winning."

India's unbeaten run has been smooth, but it hasn't been injury-free.

Hardik Pandya's hamstring scare against Sri Lanka forced him off after a single over, while Abhishek Sharma too cramped up under the punishing Gulf heat. Agencies

