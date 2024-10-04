Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy: Shikha Yadav, Mohit Khatri led Indian teams to begin campaign

Kathmandu: The Indian Rugby men’s and women’s teams will be competing at the Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy that is to be held here on October 4 and 5. Shikha Yadav and Mohit Khatri having been named captains for their respective teams. The men’s team is scheduled to start their campaign on Friday against Bangladesh, whilst the women will lock horn with Sri Lanka to begin a promising campaign. The women’s team looking to convert their streak of silver medals from the last three years into gold. On the other hand, the men’s team which finished fifth last year are looking to better their performance and raise the bar.

Both the men’s and women’s teams flew out to Nepal on October 2 at the back of a rigorous training camp held in SAI, Kolkata, specifically for the preparation of the Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy under the new Indian 7s Head Coach, Waisale Serevi.

“It has always been the aim of the Indian National 7s teams to progress from the ARST to the Asia Rugby Sevens Series. We see this particular edition of the ARST as a crucial stepping stone in that journey. Many congratulations to the men and women who have made it to the squad. May you bring glory for the country and the sport.” said Rahul Bose, president of the Indian Rugby Football Union. IANS

