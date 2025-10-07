Asian Aquatics Championships 2025: India lose to Kazakhstan in water polo

Ahmedabad: The third day of Water Polo and Artistic Swimming in the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships 2025 witnessed Indian Men’s Water Polo team lose 6-20 to Kazakhstan at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Artistic Swimming, Kazakhstan’s Karina Magrupova and Viktor Druzin secured the top spot in the Women’s Solo Free and Men’s Solo Free, respectively.

Kazakhstan secured a convincing 20-6 win over India in Men’s Group B. Baltabkuly Adil and Nedokontsev scored 4 goals each, Tosoy Eduard netted thrice, while Lamayev Maxim, Shakenov Murat, and Akimbay Aldiyar scored two goals apiece. And Akhmetov Ruslan, Madimar Almat, and Bobrovskiy Mstislav added 1 goal each. For India, Bhagesh Kuthe scored 3 goals, and Uday Uttekar and Praveen Gopinathan contributed 1 apiece.

Women’s Group A witnessed Japan beat Singapore 26-13. Japan continued their fine form as Kobayashi Maho led with 6 goals, followed by Sobajima Sakura (4), and Captain Fukuda Shoka, Lowrey Nina, Sanda Yumeka, and Shironoshita Kaho (3 each). Shibata Kanade scored 2, while Bando Riko and Eguchi Seira added 1 apiece. For Singapore, Yap Jingzuan scored 4, Lim Wan Jun and Lee Xuan Hai netted 3 each, and Tio Ji Suan, Koh Ting, and Yeo Ying added 1 each. IANS

Also Read: Public tickets for Australia-India T20I at Melbourne Cricket Ground sold out

Also Watch: