BWF World Junior Championships: India kick off mixed team campaign in style

GUWAHATI: Hosts India kicked off their mixed team campaign for the Suhandinata Cup securing a comfortable victory over Nepal in a group H Match on the opening day of the BWF World Junior Championships 2025 at the National Centre of Excellence here on Monday. In the other match on the same group Sri Lanka staged a thrilling comeback to edge past UAE in a nerve-wracking encounter.

India, seeded second, experimented with their line-up but till easily sailed through 45-18, 45-17 score line. Sri Lanka took advantage of the changes made by UAE to win 30-45, 45-34, 45-44.

All other top countries including 14-time champions China, former champions Indonesia and South Korea had little problem beating their respective opponents in two straight sets to get their campaign rolling.

The former world junior no. 1 boy’s doubles pair of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu set the ball rolling for India with a 9-3 win over Kabir KC and Suprim Panta and India never once looked in any kind of trouble.

In girls singles, Unnati Hooda and Asian u-19 championships bronze medallist Tanvi Sharma were clinical in their respective singles matches while Suryansh Rawat and Rounak Chouhan warmed up for bigger challenges without breaking any sweat.

None of the other top badminton playing nations also faced any challenge in their opening ties as China beat Ghana 45-14, 45-10, Korea beat Hungary 45-22, 45-29, Chinese Taipei defeated Brazil 45-24, 45-19 and Indonesia got the better of Philippines 45-27, 45-40. India will now take on Sri Lanka in their second group game on Tuesday and will play UAE on Wednesday.

