Asian Aquatics C’ships: Singapore hand India 27-7 defeat in water polo classification matches

Ahmedabad: The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships witnessed semifinal and classification water polo matches that delivered intense action and high-scoring performances on Friday, with Japan and China reaching the Women’s final after strong performances, while Iran secured a spot in the Men’s final. Meanwhile, in the Women’s 5-8 classification matches, Singapore handed India a 27-7 defeat at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex.

Singapore delivered a dominant performance against India, winning the Women’s 5-8 classification match 27-7. Singapore’s Tio Ji Suan, Lim Wan Jun Nicole, and Koh Xiao Li each netted 4 goals. Lee Xuan Hui and Wan Celeste Ferraao scored three each, while Yap Jingxuan Ranice, Gan Huimin, and Yeo Ying Xuan Kayla scored two apiece.

Ong Shu En, Ong Jia Hui, and Loo Tee Inna added 1 goal each. For India, Kripa Ranichithra and captain Varsha Suresh scored 2 goals each, Safwa Sakeer, Dhruthi Karthikeya, and Madhurima Shanti contributed with a goal each.

In the first Women’s semifinal, Japan defeated Thailand 25-21 in a thrilling contest. Japan’s Lowrey Nina led the scoring with 9 goals, supported by Sanda Yumeka (4), Kobayashi Maho, and Shironoshita Kaho with 3 goals each. Captain Fukuda Shoka, Shibata Kanade, and Eguchi Seira added two goals each. IANS

