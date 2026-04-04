Asian Boxing Championships: Nikhat, Priya, Preeti Power India to Assured Triple Medal Haul

Ulaanbaatar: India confirmed three medals at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 as Nikhat Zareen, Priya, and Preeti Pawar registered impressive victories to advance to the semifinals on Day 5 here on Friday.

Leading the charge, Nikhat was in complete control in the women’s 51kg quarterfinal, sealing a first-round RSC victory over Xian Baguhin (PHI) in a dominant outing. She now faces her toughest test yet against China’s Wu Yu, the Paris 2024 Olympic gold medallist, in the semifinals.

In the women’s 60kg category, Priya showcased composure and tactical maturity to defeat China’s Chengyu Yang by 4-1, continuing her impressive run in the tournament. She will next take on Mongolia’s Namuun Monkhor for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 54kg category, Preeti Pawar, the gold medallist at the World Boxing Cup Finals, delivered one of the most clinical performances of the day, outclassing Munguntsetseng (MGL) with a 5-0 unanimous decision victory.

Preeti is set to face a formidable opponent in Korea’s Im Aeji, the Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist and 2025 World Championships bronze medallist, in what promises to be a gripping semifinal clash.

In the men’s 70kg category, Deepak exited the competition following a 1-4 defeat to Jordan’s Zeyad Eashash in the quarterfinals.

With three medals already secured and a place in the finals at stake, India’s campaign continues to gather momentum at the continental showpiece. IANS

Also Read: Delhi Capitals Set Sights on Turning Arun Jaitley into Fortress with Five Home Wins, Says Kuldeep Yadav