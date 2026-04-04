Delhi Capitals Set Sights on Turning Arun Jaitley into Fortress with Five Home Wins, Says Kuldeep Yadav

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals' (DC) left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav said the team’s target in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is to make their home games count by winning at least five of the seven matches scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

After beating Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets, DC will begin their home leg of IPL 2026 by taking on five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday afternoon. In IPL 2025, DC had a torrid time in New Delhi, winning just one out of five games and a win percentage standing at just 20, as they missed out on a spot in the playoffs.

“If we play good cricket, we can definitely aim to win five out of five (seven games) at home. We didn’t discuss much about home records from last season. This time, we expect to perform well across all seven matches at home. We want to play good cricket, give our fans something to cheer about, and aim to win at least five out of seven games,” said Kuldeep, while replying to a query from IANS in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

Kuldeep has been a steady performer in the IPL since 2025, picking up 17 wickets in 14 innings at an economy rate of 7.1 and a strike rate of 19. Against a formidable MI batting line-up, however, Kuldeep’s returns have been modest -- 10 wickets in 12 innings coming at a higher economy rate of 8.8 and a strike rate of 25.

"They are a strong team with a very solid batting lineup. They performed well in the first match, too. With players like Rohit bhai, Surya, Hardik, and Tilak, they have a lot of experience and quality. Indian players have consistently done well for MI over the years. We will plan accordingly and try to get them out as early as possible," he said.

Kuldeep also spoke about operating under a bowling captain in left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel. "My primary role is in the field. Most of my discussions also happen there. Axar is a senior player, and with KL bhai as wicketkeeper-batter, the communication between bowlers is very good.

“We’ve just played one match, and it’s been a good start. We are not under any pressure regarding our bowling unit. As the tournament progresses, we will learn more, improve, and look to put opposition teams under pressure," he said. IANS

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