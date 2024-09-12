Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announces Women’s U19 T20 Asia cup

New Delhi: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the launch of the Women’s Under-19 T20 Asia Cup, to be held biennially. The governing body further said the landmark decision was made during its Executive Board Meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for cricket in Asia. The introduction of the Women’s U19 Asia Cup is a monumental achievement, providing a much-needed platform for young women cricketers to develop their skills and showcase their talent.”

“This initiative strengthens the future of women’s cricket in Asia, and we are proud of the lasting impact these decisions will have, not only within our member nations but across the global cricketing community,” said ACC President Jay Shah, who also serves as BCCI Secretary.

ACC added that the initiative will also play a crucial role in enhancing the visibility of women’s cricket in the region, further advancing its growth and popularity, while striving to establish a structured pathway for young female cricketers. IANS

