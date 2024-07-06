Asian Doubles Squash Championships: Abhay Singh leads Indian charge on first day

Johor: Abhay Singh spearheaded three of India’s four wins in five outings on the opening day of the Asian Doubles Squash Championships. Abhay and Velavan Senthilkumar beat David Pelino and Reymark Begornia of Philippines 2-0 in the men’s doubles group stage. Then, Abhay and Joshna Chinappa won both their matches in mixed doubles group stage.

The women’s pair of Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Pooja Arthi R won their first match but lost the other. IANS

