Asian Games 2026: Priya Ghanghas wins bronze in women’s 60kg boxing

Nishio: Indian boxer Priya Ghanghas had to settle for a bronze medal in the women’s 60kg category at the Asian Games 2026 after suffering a 1-4 defeat to China’s Yang Chengyu in the semifinal on Wednesday. Priya, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, produced an attacking performance at the Nishio Gymnasium but could not do enough across the three rounds to convince the judges, as Yang progressed to the final on a split decision. (IANS)

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