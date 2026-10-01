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Asian Games 2026: Sunil Kumar Wins Bronze in Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg

Sunil Kumar wins Greco-Roman 87kg bronze at Asian Games 2026, becoming the first Indian wrestler to claim two Asian Games medals in the style.
Sunil Kumar
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Nagoya: Sunil Kumar produced a dominant display to secure bronze in the men’s 87kg Greco-Roman wrestling event at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday, overpowering the Philippines’ Callum Johnston Roberts 9-0 by technical superiority. The victory not only earned Sunil a second consecutive Asian Games bronze but also etched his name in the record books. The 27-year-old became the first Indian wrestler to win two Greco-Roman wrestling medals at the Asian Games. Returning to the podium after taking bronze in the same category at Hangzhou 2022, Sunil needed barely one round to settle the contest at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Center.

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Sunil Kumar
men’s 87kg Greco-Roman wrestling
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