Asian Games: Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal duo win skeet mixed team bronze

Nagoya: India’s Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal clinched the bronze medal in the skeet mixed team event at the 2026 Asian Games after a closely fought final at Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday, making it India's first-ever medal in the Skeet Mixed Event at the continental event.

The Indian pair finished with 44 hits from 48 shots, level with South Korea, but were eliminated in the final round on the tie-breaker, with their lower qualifying score of 138 compared to Korea’s 143 determining the order. China won the gold with 45 hits, while South Korea took silver with 44. IANS

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