Asian Games: Asha Ilango misses women’s triple jump medal on countback

Aichi: There was heartbreak for India’s Asha Ilango as she narrowly missed out on a medal in women’s triple jump at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi on Thursday, finishing fourth on countback after matching China’s Li Yi with a best effort of 13.83m.

Asha’s medal hopes came down to her final attempt after she and Li had registered the same best mark. With Li holding the advantage on the second-best jump, the Indian needed to surpass 13.79m with her last effort. She could only manage 13.59m, leaving her fourth in the final standings.

Uzbekistan’s defending champion Sharifa Davronova retained the title with a personal-best 14.35m. China’s Huang Yingying claimed silver with 14.12m, while Li Yi took bronze with 13.83m. IANS

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