Asian Games: India Conclude Badminton Campaign With One Bronze

Ichinomiya: India’s campaign in badminton came to a disappointing end as the contingent bagged only one bronze medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026.

PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda suffered close defeats in their respective women’s singles quarterfinals to bow out of the competition. Sindhu lost to China’s Chen Yufei 1-2 despite winning the first game, while Hooda went down to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 1-2 after winning the second game.

India finished without a medal across the five individual badminton events at Aichi-Nagoya 2026. The men’s team bronze was India’s only medal in badminton at the ongoing edition of the Asian Games.

Notably, for the first time since the 2014 edition in Incheon, Indian shuttlers have failed to win a medal in the individual events at the Asian Games.

Earlier today, reigning world women’s doubles medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to World No.5 Malaysian pair of Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan in the quarterfinals, while the mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila went down to the world No. 1 Chinese pair of Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dongping in the quarterfinals too.

Sindhu lost her women’s singles quarter-final match 21-11, 18-21, 10-21 to China’s Chen Yu Fei.

Ealreir, Unnati lost to three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi 16-21, 21-14, 17-21.

Elsewhere, World championships bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost their quarterfinal match to the world no. 5 Malaysian duo of Thinaah Muralitharan and Pearly Tan 21-18, 21-8 as India’s women’s doubles campaign came to an end on Sunday morning. Agencies

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