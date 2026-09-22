Premier League: Alexander Isak strike helps Liverpool edge Bournemouth

Bournemouth: Alexander Isak scored just before the hour mark as Liverpool secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

The forward’s goal proved to be the difference in a tightly contested game, with Liverpool holding on despite sustained pressure from the home side in the second half.

Cody Gakpo played a key role in the goal as he made a strong run down the right before beating two defenders and sending a cross into the penalty area. Florian Wirtz got a touch to the delivery under pressure, with the ball falling kindly to Isak, who made no mistake from close range.

Bournemouth had made a bright start to the second half and came close to breaking the deadlock through Ryan Christie. The midfielder sent a cross from Rayan wide from inside the six-yard box before dragging another effort wide from outside the area.

Liverpool then found the breakthrough in the 58th minute.

Isak thought he had added another shortly afterwards when he fired a low effort past goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic, but the flag was raised for offside.

Bournemouth continued to push for an equaliser, with Evanilson forcing a save from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. The Brazil international curled an effort towards goal after breaking free, but Alisson went down to his left to make the stop.

The hosts were largely restricted to efforts from distance and crosses as Liverpool’s defence remained organised. Adam Truffert fired over the bar, while Alex Scott sent a free-kick wide.

Liverpool had also created the better openings during a quiet first half. Dominik Szoboszlai twice came close from free-kicks, sending one effort over the bar and another narrowly wide.

Alisson was also called into action when he produced a good save to keep out a clever Evanilson flick from a low Marcus Tavernier cross.

At the other end, Gakpo had a shot blocked, while Wirtz fired over following a cutback from Bradley Barcola. Barcola later tested Petrovic with a low deflected effort, but the goalkeeper made a strong save with his legs.

Substitute Lewis Koumas had Liverpool’s final chance of the game, curling an effort at Petrovic late on, but the goalkeeper saved comfortably.

The result gave Liverpool three points from a closely fought contest on the south coast. IANS

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