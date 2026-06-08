Asian Games: India name six-member golf squad, Aditi and Yuvraj included

NEW DELHI: Yuvraj Sandhu and Aditi Ashok were among a six-member Indian golf team named on Sunday for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, later this year.

An LPGA Tour regular, Aditi won an individual silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Sandhu, ranked world No. 451, Veer Ahlawat, ranked world No. 558, and Saptak Talwar, ranked world No. 576, are the three men’s players in the squad. Aditi, ranked world No. 135, Diksha Dagar, ranked world No. 221, and Pranavi Urs, ranked world No. 270, are the three women’s players named by the Indian Golf Union. The golf events for both men and women are scheduled from September 30 to October 3 at the Kasugai Country Club East Course.

The IGU, led by Brijinder Singh, said the entries were decided as per its selection policy for the Asian Games.

India has won three gold and three silver medals in golf at the Asian Games. Agencies

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