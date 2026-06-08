Rain Washes Out Second ODI in Kingston as Sri Lanka Maintain 1-0 Series Lead

KINGSTON: The second One Day International between the West Indies and Sri Lanka was abandoned because of rain Saturday without a ball being bowled. Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first game by 41 runs, giving former Proteas star Gary Kirsten his first win as Sri Lanka coach and the tourists first ODI win in the Caribbean in 13 years.

West Indies had earlier won the toss and elected to bowl first before unrelenting rain at Sabina Park forced the umpires to call off the day-night match around 6.30pm local time with no play possible. Agencies

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