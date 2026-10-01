Asian Games: India storm into women’s hockey final with 2-0 win over South Korea

Kakamigahara : India assured themselves a medal in women’s hockey at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating South Korea 2-0 in the semifinal in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Wednesday, with goals from Ishika and an own goal helping the unbeaten side book a place in the final. India, who are chasing their first Asian Games gold in women’s hockey since 1982, will face China in the title clash after maintaining their perfect record in the tournament. The Salima Tete-led side dominated possession and territory for large periods but had to wait until the third quarter for the breakthrough after South Korea’s disciplined defence repeatedly denied them.

India earned multiple penalty corners in the opening quarter but could not convert any of them. They also came close from open play, with Lalremsiami Hmarzote unable to finish after receiving a fine pass from Navneet Kaur.

Also Read: Asian Games: Neeru Dhanda, Kynan Chenai clinch trap mixed team gold with Asian record