Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain Eyes Boxing Gold After Reaching 75kg Final

Aichi-Nagoya: India's ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the women's 75kg final at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova 3-2 in a split decision in the semifinal on Wednesday.

The Indian boxer overcame a tough challenge from Bogdanova in a closely contested bout to secure her place in the gold medal match.

Lovlina started the contest cautiously, with both boxers taking time to find their rhythm and limiting their attacking moves in the opening round. Bogdanova showed more intent and took the first round 3-2.

The Indian boxer bounced back strongly in the second round, landing effective punches and showing greater aggression. Despite Bogdanova's attempts to finish the round with a flurry of punches, Lovlina's improved performance earned her a 5-0 decision in the second round, giving her the advantage going into the final round.

In the third and final round, Bogdanova continued to push forward, while Lovlina focused on her defence and counter-attacks. The Kazakh boxer landed a strong left hook, but Lovlina responded with her own counters and held her composure to secure a 3-2 split decision victory.

India are having a strong outing at the Asian Games 2026, with archery delivering two gold medals and boxing adding another medal to the country's tally. (ANI)

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