Asian Games: India Strike Mixed 4x100m Bronze With National Record

Nagoya: India won gold in the women’s 4x400m relay event at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday. The quartet of Kiran, M. Poovamma, Prachi, and Vithya Ramaraj clocked 3:29.69 to top the field. Bahrain took silver with 3:30.21, while China bagged bronze with 3:31.02.

With this win, India clinched its seventh Asiad gold in the history of this event and maintained its 44-year streak of medalling in every edition since 1982 New Delhi. The last time the country won gold in the event was in 2018.

Moreover, India bagged bronze in the mixed 4x100m relay final.

The Indian quartet of Gurindervir Singh, Sneha Sathyanarayana, Animesh Kujur, and Harita Bhadra finished third with a timing of 41.06s.

With this effort, the four-member side also broke the National Record, going past the earlier mark of 41.35s.

Ragul Kumar, Nithya Gandhe, Animesh and Sneha had set that mark at the World Relays 2026 in Gaborone.

China took the gold with 40.78s, while Thailand clinched silver with 40.87s. Agencies

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