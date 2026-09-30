Asian Games: India Survive Nine Match Points to Beat Qatar 3-2, Top Pool C

Komaki: India produced a remarkable fightback after trailing by two sets, saving nine match points in a dramatic decider before defeating higher-ranked Qatar 3-2 to finish unbeaten at the top of Pool C in the men’s volleyball competition at the Asian Games here on Tuesday. The Jerome Vinith-led side prevailed 26-28, 25-27, 25-23, 25-20, 24-22 in a marathon contest at Park Arena Komaki that lasted 167 minutes, completing a turnaround that looked unlikely when Qatar moved within a set of victory.

The result gave India three wins from three matches and valuable momentum heading into the quarterfinals as they continue their pursuit of a first Asian Games volleyball medal since the bronze won at Seoul in 1986.

India had entered the contest ranked 49th in the world, six places below Qatar, which is 43rd. The rankings, however, mattered little once the two sides settled into a contest that repeatedly swung on narrow margins. IANS

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