Asian Games: Indian men's Kabaddi team begin title defence with 49-24 win over Japan

Nagoya: Defending champions Indian men’s kabaddi team kickstarted the title defence with a comfortable 49-24 win over the hosts, Japan, here at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium in Aichi Prefecture on Monday. Asian Games debutants Ayan Lohchab, Devank Dalal and Ashu Malik were India’s leading attackers in the game. India will take on South Korea in their second group match on Tuesday. The top two teams from each group progress to the semi-finals. IANS

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