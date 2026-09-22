India clinch double podium in men’s 10m air rifle as Himanshu takes silver, Rudrankksh bronze at Asian Games

Nagoya: India secured a double podium in the men’s 10m Air Rifle at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Monday, with Himanshu Dhillon winning the silver medal and Rudrankksh Patil taking bronze after an intense final.

Himanshu finished with a total of 252.4 points, while Rudrankksh ended with 230.9 to secure third place. China’s reigning Olympic champion Sheng Lihao won the gold with a Games Record score of 254.2, successfully defending his title.

The Indian pair were in contention for medal throughout the eight-manfinal, with Rudrankksh making a particularly strong start. He led the field after the opening 10 shots with 106.0 points, followed by Sheng on 104.9 and Himanshu on 104.8.

The Indians continued to hold the top two positions as the elimination rounds began. Rudrankksh remained in front, while Himanshu produced a series of high scores, including successive 10.9s, to move into second.

The lead changed hands repeatedly as Sheng gradually closed the gap. Rudrankksh was still on top after the second elimination, with Himanshu third, but the Chinese shooter eventually moved into first place.

With four shooters remaining, India was assured of a double podium after Mongolia’s Bayaraa Nyantai was eliminated. Sheng led with 211.6 points, with Rudrankksh on 210.6 and Himanshu on 210.0. The battle for the silver and bronze then became an all-Indian contest behind Sheng. Himanshu pulled clear of Rudrankksh after a 10.8 from the former and a 9.7 from the latter, which dropped Rudrankksh to third.

Rudrankksh responded with a 10.6 on the elimination shot, but Himanshu held his position with a 10.4. Sheng sealed the gold with a final 10.6, finishing on a Games Record 254.2.

Himanshu, who had reduced Sheng’s advantage to 1.8 points with his penultimate shot, finished second with 252.4. Rudrankksh’s total of 230.9 earned him bronze. IANS

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